Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.71. 174,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,075. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

