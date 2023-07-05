Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,039. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

