T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

