T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
