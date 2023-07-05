Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $31,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAFree Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,760.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Trading Up 6.0 %

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.