Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $31,300.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,760.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

