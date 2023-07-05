TD Securities Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

