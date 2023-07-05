Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Shares Up 1.7%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.77. 70,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 57,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

