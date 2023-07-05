Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

