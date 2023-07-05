Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

