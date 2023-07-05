Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:VIV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 1,965,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
