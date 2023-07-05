Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 1,965,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.