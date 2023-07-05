Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $185.44 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $185.44 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 308,668,986 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

