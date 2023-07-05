Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 179,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 210,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.06) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Tesco Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

