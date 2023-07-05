Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $759.28 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,107,262 coins and its circulating supply is 943,939,819 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

