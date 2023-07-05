The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Chemours Trading Up 0.9 %

CC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 13.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 136,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

