The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

