The Cooper Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

NYSE:COO opened at $377.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.41.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

