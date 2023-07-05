The Detroit Legal News Company (DTRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on July 20th

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRL remained flat at $341.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.38. Detroit Legal News has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $399.99.

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

