The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

EL opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average is $233.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.