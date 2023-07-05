The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

GFGD opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

