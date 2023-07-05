The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

