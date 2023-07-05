The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 13,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.59. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

