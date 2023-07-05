The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $14,533.30 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) insider Janis Hoyt sold 8,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $14,533.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,798 shares in the company, valued at $745,004.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janis Hoyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Janis Hoyt sold 10,000 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Janis Hoyt sold 4,431 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $7,000.98.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,908. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNST. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Honest by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Honest by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

