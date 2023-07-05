The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

The India Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

IFN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,421. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100,570 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The India Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

