The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
The India Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
IFN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,421. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.