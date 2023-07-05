The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

