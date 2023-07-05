The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 15,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

