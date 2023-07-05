The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock remained flat at $84.24 on Wednesday. 888,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,456. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.