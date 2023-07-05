ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,097. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 139.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.97%.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

