Thomas Netzer Sells 21,241 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,287.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 6,839,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,612. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

