Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 88 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 7.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 393.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 286,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,886. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.