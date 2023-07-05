Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $240.43 million and approximately $57.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.94 or 1.00010559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02396119 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $39,298,797.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

