TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.14. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 3,451,034 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $667.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.47.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,894,500,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $37,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
