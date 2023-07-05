TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.14. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 3,451,034 shares.

TMC the metals Stock Up 22.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $667.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.47.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,894,500,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $37,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

