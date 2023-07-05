Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,471,429 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,119,000 after purchasing an additional 710,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

