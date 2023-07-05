Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.87 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $5.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,470.90 or 1.00038330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39273292 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,794,803.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

