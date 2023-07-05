TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $268.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.