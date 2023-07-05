Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 23,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,630. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $207.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In related news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,337 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $64,631.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,373.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $569,557 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Articles

