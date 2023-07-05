TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $567.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

