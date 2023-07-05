Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Travelzoo Stock Down 5.2 %

TZOO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 49,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,536. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,920,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,836,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,423. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.