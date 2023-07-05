TRB Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VOO stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.33. 1,818,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,077. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.93. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
