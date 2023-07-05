Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Trading Up 6.8%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLFree Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. 3,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 210,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter worth $46,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

