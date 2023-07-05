Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Trading Up 6.8%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. 3,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 210,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Treasure Global Stock Down 9.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
