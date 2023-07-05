Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triad Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TRD opened at GBX 153 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.87. Triad Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15,545.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14.

Insider Activity at Triad Group

In other news, insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.63 ($3,785.54). In other Triad Group news, insider Charlotte Rigg acquired 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.63 ($3,785.54). Also, insider Tim Eckes sold 5,651 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £8,759.05 ($11,116.96). 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

