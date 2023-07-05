Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:TRKAW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 12,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,849. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Troika Media Group

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

