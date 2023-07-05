TRON Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $155.95 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001995 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002598 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,877,099,279 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

