Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TROX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

