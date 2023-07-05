Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

INTU traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.78. 250,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,197. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

