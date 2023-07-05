Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 353,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,235. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.