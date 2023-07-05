Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,438. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

