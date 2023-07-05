Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 138,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,438. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

