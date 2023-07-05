Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,297. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

