Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %
Broadcom stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $872.63. The company had a trading volume of 211,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,613. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $751.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
