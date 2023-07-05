Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $872.63. The company had a trading volume of 211,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,613. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $751.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

