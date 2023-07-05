Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,586 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 811,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

