Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 525.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.26. 593,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,294. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

